Minor girl sexually assaulted by father’s friend for past two years in Rourkela

Rourkela: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father’s friend for past two years in Odisha’s Rourkela.

The family members of the minor girl filed a complaint with the police at Raghunathpali police station alleging that the man has been sexually assaulting the minor girl for past two years and the accused has also threatened to kill her if she complains to her family about the assault.

The minor girl studying in a English Medium School has been sent for medical examination, the police informed.

The accused has been identified as Rajen Srivastav, a resident of Civil Township has been absconding after the minor had filed a complaint at the police station.

It is also alleged that the accused has been involved in many illegal activities and the Raghunathpalli police is investigating the matter.