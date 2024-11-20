Minor girl sexually abused in Odisha’s Cuttack dist, probe underway

Baranga: In a shocking incident a minor girl was allegedly sexually abused in Cuttack district of Odisha yesterday night. The crime reportedly committed at a place under Baranga Police limits in the district.

The identity of the accused is yet to be traced out.

As per reports, the family of the victim minor girl has filed a written complaint at Baranga Police Station where they alleged that the minor girl was sexually abused.

On the basis of the FIR lodged, Police registered a case and initiated investigation of the matter.

Meanwhile the victim minor girl has been admitted to a government hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Further investigation of the case is underway. Till this report was written, no arrest had been made in this matter.

Update:

The victim is a 6-year-old girl child. She has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The incident took place in Trisulia area under Baranga Police limits. The accused fled from the scene after committing the crime. Police are conducting at multiple places to nab the accused. From preliminary investigation it has been learnt that the accused is from Jharkhand. The parents of the victim child were working in a brick kiln where the incident took place.

Watch the video here: