Minor girl sexually abused in Jharsuguda hospital, 3 including woman held

Advertisement

Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was sexually abused at Jharsuguda hospital recently in Odisha. Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested in this connection.

The incident took place on Monday on the premises of the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital.

The accused has been identified as Raja Besan of the Buromal Gauntiapada area.

As per reports, the victim’s uncle, Piusha, was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. The minor girl had therefore come with her aunt, Piushi, the patient’s wife, to take care of him.

On Monday, seeing that she was alone, the accused allegedly raped her in a secluded spot on the hospital premises. A young man named Akash Pradhan and a woman named Pratishti Naik of the locality allegedly fully cooperated with the accused.

Advertisement

After receiving the complaint, police intensified the investigation and, on Tuesday, arrested the accomplices, Akash Pradhan and Pratishti Naik, from the Buromal area. Later, the main accused, Raja Besan, was also arrested.

The three accused have been charged under the POCSO Act.

The brutal sexual abuse of a minor girl attending to a patient in a crowded and supposedly safe place like the district headquarters hospital has sparked outrage and anger in the locality. There is a public demand for the strictest punishment for the accused. Police have sent the victim for medical examination and are investigating the incident for further details.

Watch the video here: