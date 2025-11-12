Minor girl reused from hotel in Bhubaneswar while being trafficked into prostitution

Bhubaneswar: The Kharvel Nagar police in Bhubaneswar rescued a minor girl from a hotel in Unit-4 area while she was being trafficked into prostitution by a man on Wednesday.

As informed by sources, the minor girl from Dhenkanal district was reportedly working at a private organization in Baramunda area the State Capital City for some months. During this time, she came across the man and interacted with him.

Later, the man managed to convince the girl to leave her job by assuring her to provide the job of a receptionist at a showroom in the State Capital City.

However, the accused reportedly took her to an hotel in Unit-4 area and was allegedly planning to engage her in prostitution. After learning about it, the minor girl managed to escape from the hotel with the help of a local resident and informed the police about the incident.

Soon, a team of cops from the Kharvel Nagar police station rushed to the hotel and detained the accused man for interrogation.

Meanwhile, police suspect that a sex racket is being operated by some people and the accused was planning to engage the minor girl in such illegal activity.

A detailed probe by the police is underway.