Minor girl returning from tuition gang-raped in Odisha’s Balasore

Sora: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two individuals near the village square while she was returning from tuition. The horrific incident reportedly took place in Sora area of Balasore district in Odisha. Sources said that a case has been filed and police investigating is underway.

According to sources, the two accused found the minor girl alone near the village square while she was returning from tuition and gang-raped her. The two fled the scene after the minor girl screamed.

After receiving information from the locals, the family members reached the scene, rescued the minor girl and admitted her to the Sora hospital.

The police have started investigation after the complaint was filed.

