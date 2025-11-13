Minor girl rescue in Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police initiates probe at Guest house, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In the matter of a minor girl getting rescued from a guest house in the capital city of Odisha yesterday, Commissionerate Police have initiated probe. Police personnel visited the guest house and checked the register and other documents and questioned some people.

The truth came to light after a minor girl was rescued from a guest house in the Unit 3 area of the capital city. A pimp from the Malisahi area has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police suspect that a flesh trade racket might be operating behind the scenes.

According to information, the pimp had lured the minor girl with a false promise of a receptionist job and brought her to the guest house from a ladies’ hostel in the Baramunda area.

The incident came to light when the minor girl was found crying inside room 103 of the guest house. The pimp was allegedly asking the girl for an illicit relationship in the presence of another man, suspected to be a customer. The guest house staff contacted the police through the minor girl’s relatives, and she was rescued.

Advertisement

Mahendra Patra of Malisahi has been arrested based on CCTV footage and is being forwarded to court. The police have filed charges against him for trafficking a minor and engaging in illegal activities. Police suspect that a larger racket is involved.

Watch the video here: