Minor girl raped & murdered in Odisha’s Angul, police begins probe

Kaniha: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Bijigola village under NTPC police limits of Kaniha block in Angul district.

The 11-year-old had stepped out to pluck saag when the incident took place.

The father of the minor girl, Mungulu Nayak had lodged a complaint that the minor had gone to pluck saag when one Asish Nayak (22) abducted her, raped and murdered her and threw her out in the grassland area of the village.

On being informed, the NTPC police reached the spot and started an investigation. As per preliminary investigation, it was found that she was killed.

NTPC IIC informed that they have detained three persons in the connection, while the main accused Asish has been absconding.