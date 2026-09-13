Minor Girl Killed After Being Hit by Private Bus in Ganjam

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Sorada: A minor girl died after being hit by a private bus near Dhaupada village under Sorada police limits in Ganjam district. The deceased has been identified as 6-year-old Kalpana Nayak.

The private bus was on its way from Berhampur to Sorada when it hit the girl near Dhaupada. The minor came under the bus and was crushed.

The incident triggered tension in the area, with irate locals blocking the road in protest. A large crowd gathered at the accident spot and expressed resentment over the death.

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On receiving information, police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Asikha SDPO also reached the spot and held discussions with the agitated locals to pacify them. The road blockade affected vehicular movement for some time.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident and the role of the bus driver.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the family and the locality.