Minor girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted; Youth arrested

Advertisement

Angul: A youth was arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Badakerjang area of Industrial Nisha Police Station limits of Angul district.

The family members had lodged a complaint reportedly after the youth kidnapped the girl and allegedly assaulted her sexually on November 8.

Based on the complaint, Nisha Police started an investigation into the matter and rescued the girl from Laxmi Bazar area under the jurisdiction of Dhenkanal Town Police Station.

Advertisement

Police also arrested the accused person whom they identified as Soumya Ranjan Rath of Karnapur village in Mahidharpur area of the district.

Further probe into the matter is underway.