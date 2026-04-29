Minor girl kidnapped, raped in Odisha’s Kantabanji, rescued after five days

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Kantabanji: A man of two children has been arrested for kidnapping and sexually harassing a minor girl in Muralibahal police range in Kantabanji of Odisha’s Balangir district on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Srikant Banachora, who is the father of two children.

On April 23, the girl had gone missing after leaving to the nearby forest to collect kendu leaves. As the girl did not return to home by evening, her family members started looking for her in the forest and nearby areas.

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Upon failing to locate the minor, the family members registered a missing complaint on April 24.

Acting on the compa,int, the police started investigating the disappearance of the minor girl and rescued the minor who was reportedly been kidnapped and raped by Srikant.

Police arrested Srikant for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

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