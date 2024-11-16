Minor girl kidnapped, raped in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: A seven year-old girl was allegedly raped after being kidnapped at a slum in the Lingaraj police station area of Bhubaneswar City on Saturday morning.

As claimed by the family members, the minor girl went missing this morning on Saturday following which they launched frantic search at all possible locations to trace her. Hours later, they found her near the Hanuman Temple in Basisthanagar area of the State Capital City.

As several injuries marks were found on the girl’s body, the family members lodged a complaint at the local police station, based on which, a team of cops rushed to the location and stated an investigation into the matter.

Soon, they rushed the minor girl to the Capital Hospital for treatment where her medical reports revealed that she was subjected to sexual assault by some unknown person, said sources.

Efforts by the police is underway to identify the unknown person involved the in the crime and they would verify the CCTV cameras installed in the locality to get some lead in case, added the sources.