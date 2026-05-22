Minor girl kidnapped from Bhubaneswar, rescued from Polasara

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Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was kidnapped from the Dumduma area of Bubaneswar while she was going to attend tuition.

As alleged by the girl’s mother, the minor girl had gone to Dumduma area to attend tuition when no one was present at the home on May 20. As she did not return home even till late evening, the family members launched a frantic search for her. They asked all the friends of the girl and other relatives to know whether they had clue of her whereabouts, but in vain.

Left with no other option, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint at Khandagiri police station. Based on which, cops initiated an investigation to trace the minor girl.

During probe, police came to known that a youth from the Subash Nagar Basti of Bhubaneswar lured the girl and kidnapped her. Initially, he kept her at his house, but later, knowing that the police and family were looking for her, he took her to his native village in Polasara area of Gnajam district.

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Police, however, conducted raids in various places and finally rescued the minor girl on the same night and handed over her to her family members.

Meanwhile, the minor girl’s mother claimed that the accused youth had been harassing her daughter for the last three years, due which, she did not even go for tuition. However, since she was studying in ninth class, the family members allowed her to go for tuition after giving her several advices and asking her to stay away from the youth.

However, taking the advantage of the girl’s loneliness, the youth kidnapped her while she was going to attend tuition, claimed the girl’s mother alleging that police did not take any action against the youth. She demanded that police should nab and question him to ascertain the motive behind kidnapping the girl and take action against him accordingly.