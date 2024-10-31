Minor girl gangraped in Bhubaneswar after being drugged, video filmed to blackmail her

Bhubaneswar: A minor girl was gangraped in Bhubaneswar after being drugged by four youths, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra today.

While briefing about the crime to the newsmen, the DCP said that the minor girl’s female friend, who is also a minor, had taken the girl to an isolated location on October 16, where four youths raped her in turn after mixing some intoxicant in her soft drink as per their earlier plan. They also filmed while gangraping her and later blackmailed her with the video and demanded Rs 50,000 from her, he added.

The matter came to the light only after her mother filed a complaint at Nayapalli Police station demanding action against the accused persons.

Taking a serious note of the case, an FIR was registered and police formed a special team under the leadership of the Nayapalli Police Station IIC and conducted raids at different places to trace the accused persons who had absconded after committing the crime, the DCM informed.

“However, we detained all the accused persons within 12 hours after registering the case. While three persons including the minor girl who had introduced the victim to the four youths were arrested yesterday, interrogation of two other youths, who were detained from Angul today, is underway and they will be arrested later,” the DCP added.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Raja Patnaik (19) of Daruthenga in Bhubaneswar and Dipak Behera of Niladri Vihar in Bhubaneswar while the detained accused are Papu Dwivedi of Baidhar Colony in Old Town area of Bhubaneswar and Prakash Behera of Sailashree Vihar.

