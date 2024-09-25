Minor girl gang raped in Rourkela of Odisha, watch

Rourkela: A minor girl has allegedly been gang raped in Rourkela in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Tuesday night. The incident allegedly took place in a lonely place under Raghnathpali Police Station limits. A case has been registred in this connection and investigation has been initiated.

As per reports, a 17 year old minor girl was allegedly raped by 5 persons. The family of the victim girl lodged a complaint at Raghunathpali Police Station yesterday in this connection.

As alleged in the First Information Report (FIR) the girl was first raped at a restaurant located near Raghunathpali Police Station. Later, the victim girl was taken to a lonely place under the plant site Police limits and raped again.

Police registered a case on the basis of the complaint and initiated probe. Further investigation of the case is underway. Till this report was written, no accused person was arrested.

Watch the video here: