Minor Girl Found Pregnant in Shelter Home, Security Guard and Minor Inmate Held

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Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, a minor girl living in a shelter home in Kendrapara district was reportedly found pregnant. The incident has been reported from a shelter home at Garapur area under Kendrapara Sadar police station.

The victim is a minor girl from Jharkhand who was staying at the shelter home.

It is alleged that she was sexually assaulted and made pregnant. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case – a security guard and a minor inmate of the shelter home.

Following the complaint, the administration has immediately shifted other inmates from the concerned shelter home to another location. Police, District Child Protection Unit and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) have started investigation into the matter.

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District Child Protection Officer Bijay Ketan Sahu informed that the registration of the shelter home will be cancelled after investigation.

A complaint in this regard has been lodged at Sadar police station by the victim minor’s family.

The minor girl had been staying in the shelter home since 2023 after being rescued by the administration. After getting information about her family, the CWC had taken the minor girl and handed her over to her family in Jharkhand on June 26. However, a few days later, when the family members came to know that the girl was pregnant, they informed the local child welfare officer.

Negligence on the part of the Garapur shelter home authorities in Kendrapara has come to light in this incident. Intellectuals have demanded action against the concerned shelter home authorities.