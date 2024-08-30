Minor girl found dead in Odisha’s Balasore district

Balasore: In a tragic incident, today the body of a 10 year old minor girl, who was missing from home for the last 3 days and had been suspected kidnapped, has been recovered in Balasore district of Odisha. The body was found from an abandoned building in Balgopalpur in Remuna area.

As per reports, the said minor girl was missing from home for the last three days. Accordingly, her family members had lodged a missing report in the Remuna Police Station.

However, today the local people of the abandoned building complained of a foul smell coming from the edifice. Accordingly, search was made when the body of the minor girl was found.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. One person has been detained in this connection and further probe of the case is underway.