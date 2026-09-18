Minor girl dies of snakebite in Ganjam’s Hinjili
A minor girl died after reportedly being bitten by a snake in Ralaba village, with police registering an unnatural death case.
Ganjam: A minor girl died after reportedly being bitten by a snake in Ralaba village, with police registering an unnatural death case.
A minor girl identified as Priya Pradhan died after reportedly suffering a snakebite in Ralaba village under Hinjili police limits.
She was taken to the Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Following the incident, police registered a case of unnatural death and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.