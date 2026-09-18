Minor girl dies of snakebite in Ganjam’s Hinjili

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Ganjam: A minor girl died after reportedly being bitten by a snake in Ralaba village, with police registering an unnatural death case.

A minor girl identified as Priya Pradhan died after reportedly suffering a snakebite in Ralaba village under Hinjili police limits.

She was taken to the Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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Following the incident, police registered a case of unnatural death and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.