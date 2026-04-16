Minor Girl Allegedly Drugged and Gang-R**ed in Puri; Main Accused Arrested

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Cuttack: A minor girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped in a hotel in Puri after being taken there from Cuttack. The incident has led to unrest in the Cuttack Cantonment police station area.

Following a complaint in this regard, police swung into action, probed and arrested the main accused. The Cantonment police are searching for three other accused.

According to police, the victim, a minor girl from Jajpur district, is a college student in Cuttack. She was acquainted with Satyabrat Parida of Kalyanipur under Binjharpur police station in Jajpur district, who works at a company in Delhi.

In February, Satyabrata allegedly took the student from Cuttack to Puri on the pretext of sightseeing. Three of his friends from the Binjharpur area accompanied them. The group travelled to Puri on two motorcycles and stayed in a hotel.

There, the minor was allegedly drugged through food and drinks and lost consciousness. Taking advantage of her condition, Satyabrat and the three others allegedly gang-raped her inside the hotel.

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The victim discovered the assault after regaining consciousness in the evening.

Satyabrat Parida has been arrested and produced in court. A search is underway for the other three accused.

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