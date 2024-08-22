Minor gets electrocuted in Jharsuguda after coming in contact with live wire

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, a minor got electrocuted in Jharsuguda district of Odisha after coming in contact with a live wire said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the Juvenile died after coming in contact with stray electric wires laid down to capture wild boars. The incident took place in Sareipali village under Rengali police station of Jharsuguda district.

The deceased minor has been identified as Sanjay Jacob (17) of Kesipali village under Pusor police station in Chhattisgarh. He had come to his uncle’s village in Sareipali for wild boar hunting. Preliminary investigations suggest that Sanjay died after coming in contact with a live wire laid on a field in the village.

The Rengali police station in charge has informed that the body has been recovered and has been sent for a postmortem to know the reason and the timing of the death.