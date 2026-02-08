Minor domestic dispute turns tragic as man stabs son to death in Dhenkanal

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: A minor domestic dispute turned tragic as a man stabbed his own son to death at Kampulei village under Kankadahad police station limits of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district today.

One Bibhuti Sahu of the village, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had a heated argument with his son Khirod Sahu for some unknown reason.

Irked over the argument Bibhuti stabbed Khirod to death with the help of a sharpen weapon causing his death and fled from the spot.

As alleged by Rashmita Sahu, the mother of Khirod, her husband Bibhuti had a fight with her son yesterday following which he hurled bricks and stones at Khirod causing injuries. Today, too the accused picked a fight with his son and killed him by repeatedly stabbing him on his abdomen.

Rashmita called that she had informed the local police last night requesting to take action against Bibhuti immediately. However, he had fled from the village before the visit of the cops.

Later, Khirod’s body was sent to the hospital for the autopsy. Police also launched a search operation to arrest the accused father.