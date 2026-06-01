Minor dispute turns violent, miscreants launch murderous attack on Youth in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: A minor dispute turned so violent that a group of miscreants launched a murderous attack on a youth in Bhubaneswar last night.

The injured youth has been identified as Dushasan Nayak.

According to information, there was a verbal dispute between Nayak and other’s over a previous enmity at the Tarini Basti area under Bharatpur police station limits.

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Angry of the argument, the miscreants chased Dushasan and attacked him with swords.

It is said that he suffered serious injuries on his back, ear and hand following the attack. Following which he was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the Capital Hospital for treatment.

On receiving the information, Bharatpur police reached the spot and started an investigation. The cops are trying to identify the attackers and find out the reason for the crime.