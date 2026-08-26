Minor boy stabbed to death by another minor while playing cards

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Balangir: In an unfortunate incident, a minor boy was reportedly stabbed to death by another minor boy at Rot village under Agalpur police station in Balangir district on Wednesday.

The deceased boy has been identified as Sahil Patel of the village.

A group of minor school students were reportedly playing cards at the Club House of the village as today was holiday for them in view of the Eid Milad un Nabi, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammed.

While playing cards, Sahil reportedly had a heated argument with another boy over some unknown issue. Their exchange of words escalated and turned violent when the boy attacked Sahil with a knife.

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As Sahil sustained grievous injuries, he was rushed to Agalpur Hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead by the doctors. Later, his body was handed over to the bereaved family members after completion of postmortem.

On the other hand, Agalpur police initiated an investigation into the matter after reaching the village and arrested the accused minor.

Further probe by the cops is still underway.