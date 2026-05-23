Minor boy loses part of skull after getting mauled by stray dogs in Odisha’s Ganjam

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Berhampur: A minor boy was critically injured after he was allegedly mauled by stray dogs in Patapur area under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district of Odisha.

According to sources, the boy was playing near a resting puppy when five to sic stray digs suddenly started to attack him, injuring him badly. The locals rushed to rescue the child after hearing his cries.

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The dogs allegedly bite off part of his skull, leaving him in a critical state.

The minor boy was rushed to the Digapanhandi hospital I a critical stage and later shifted to Berhampur hospital as his condition deteriorated.