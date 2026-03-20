Minor boy hand-tied, paraded on road with insulting placard hung from neck in Brahmagiri

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Puri: A condemnable incident has taken place in Brahmagiri in Puri district of Odisha on Friday in which a minor boy was paraded by a man on road in broad daylight with the boy’s hand-tied and a placard hung from his neck that had insulting writings.

As per the information received, the minor boy was subjected to unspeakable torture on the highway. A placard was hung around the minor’s neck and his hands were tied with a rope while he was being paraded on the road. The condemnable incident has created a stir in the Brahmagiri area.

The placard on the minor’s neck mentions that he is a thief. However, the locals questioned — even though the minor was at wrong, who gave the man the right to give him such punishment on the highway?

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Within no time the video went viral. After the video went viral, the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), on the instructions of the Puri Additional District Magistrate, intervened.

District Child Welfare Committee Chairman Ajit Mohapatra informed Kalinga TV and said that steps are being taken against the person who tortured the minor.

The District Child Welfare Committee has drawn the attention of Brahmagiri Police, Puri SP and senior police officers in this regard.