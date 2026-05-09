Minor boy found hanging in Odisha

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Patanagarh: A minor boy was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in Bolangir district of Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Swaraj Bag, son of Sunil Kumar Bag of Linepada area in Patanagarh.

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According to reports, family members rushed the minor to Patanagarh Hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

After receiving the information, police from Patanagarh have reached the hospital and started an investigation into the matter.