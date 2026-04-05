Minor boy dies of snake bite in Odisha’s Boudh district

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Boudh: In a tragic incident an 11-year-old minor boy died of snake bite in the Boudh district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place in the Sakusinga village under Harbhanga police station limits in the district.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as Alok Naik Sakusinga village.

As per the information received, Alok was bitten by a poisonous snake last night while he was sleeping at his house. However, unaware of the snake bite his family members took him to a sorcerer as he was bleeding profusely.

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However, after not getting any good result, they later admitted him to the Boudh district headquarters hospital at the last moment. However, by then he had succumbed to the snake bite wound. The doctors in the hospital declared him dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the sad demise of the minor boy.