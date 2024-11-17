Minor boy dies of electrocution at Cuttack Bali Yatra

Cuttack: An unfortunate incident occurred during the famous Cuttack Bali Yatra this evening as a minor boy died reportedly after being electrocuted. The tragic incident occurred near the Cantonment Police station, said sources.

The minor boy, identified as Biswa Prakash Manthan of Jagatsinghpur district, was studying Plus Two at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Tulsipur of Cuttack City.

Biswa had reportedly gone to visit the Cuttack Bali Yatra this evening along with others. However, he got electric shock allegedly after he caught the decorative string lights.

On being alerted by the people present over there, a team of police rushed to the spot and took him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition. However, the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the unexpected heart-wrenching incident saddened people who knew about the mishap at the Bali Yatra ground.