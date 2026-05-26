Minor boy dies in pond while bathing along with friends

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Cuttack: In a heart-wrenching incident, a minor boy died after drowning in pond while bathing along with his friends in Banki area of Cuttack district.

According to reports, the five-year-old boy was reportedly taking bath at the pond at Nandanpur village under Banki police station limits of the district. However, he slipped into deep water and started drowning.

Soon, the other boys raised an alarm, following which some people rushed to the pond and rescued the minor boy in a critical condition. Later, he was admitted at Banki Hospital for treatment. But unfortunately, doctors declared him dead.

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A wave of grief swept through the village following the unfortunate and untimely death of the minor boy.

Meanwhile, police is said to have initiated the process for the postmortem of the boy’s body. They also launched an investigation into the matter, informed sources.