Minor boy dies in front of father after drowning while bathing in pond

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Balasore: In a heart-wrenching incident, a minor boy died in front of his father after drowning while bathing in a pond at Dhobasila village in Nilagiri area of Balasore district today.

One Joda Singh of Dhobasila village and his six-year-old son Muna Singh reportedly went to the village pond for bathing this afternoon. Unfortunately, Muna slipped into the deep water and drowned.

Joda, who noticed his son drowning, soon raised an alarm and cried for help. Some locals rushed to the pond and rescued Muna in a critical condition and admitted at Nilagiri Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead.

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While narrating the tragic incident, Joda Singh said, “Both of us went to the pond to take bath at around 2.30 PM today while other children of the village were also bathing. When I took a dip in the water after applying soap on the body, I did not find my son. Soon, I launched a frantic search for him along with others. After sometime, we found him and brought to the hospital but the doctor declared him dead.”

Adding to him, Purnachandra Sah, a local resident said, “It is a very unfortunate that the boy died by drowning in the pond while bathing alongside his father. The post-mortem could not be done today. The body will be handed over to the family after the autopsy tomorrow.” He also demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased boy’s family.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate and tragic death of Muna which left everyone in deep shock and sad.