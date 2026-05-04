Minor Boy Dies after Getting Entangled in Swing String in Udala

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Udala: In a tragic incident a minor boy died after getting entangled in swing string in Udala area of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Jagannathi village under Udala Police Station limits.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as seven year old Satya Murmu, the youngest son of Durga Murmu of Jagannathi village.

As per reports, Satya Satya, was playing on a make shift swing tied to a custard apple tree with a saree in the backyard of his house. After some time, the saree accidentally got wrapped around his neck, leaving him hanging.

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A family member later noticed Satya suspended from the saree and immediately rescued him. He was rushed to Udala Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have been informed and further investigation is underway.

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