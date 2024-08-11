Minor boy dies after being hit by tractor in Balangir district, locals block road

Balangir: Tension prevailed at Laripada village under Muribahal police station limit of Odisha’s Balangir district as hundreds of locals blocked the road protesting against the death of a minor boy in a road accident today.

One Pitambar Putel, the 13-year-old son of Sanjeev Putel of Khapadar village, had gone to Jamut village on his bicycle to attend the death ritual of a relative. However, a speeding tractor hit him while he was returning home.

The mishap was so severe that Pitambar died on the spot.

Some locals, who identified him informed about his death to his family members, who rushed to the spot and staged a road blockade on Jamut-Bangomunda route by keeping Pitambar’s body on the road. They demanded adequate compensation and arrest of the accused tractor driver.

Vehicular movement was affected on the route following the road blockade.

Later, a joint team of cops from Bangomunda and Muribahal police stations reached the spot after getting information and started an investigation into the matter.