Minor boy dies after being administered injection, family alleges medical negligence

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Bhadrak: A minor boy’s death allegedly after being administered a wrong injection sparked tension at Basudevpur Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhadrak district today.

Rocky, the 15-year-old son of one Debakant Barik of Melakasahi at Padmapur under Basudevpur block, reportedly sustained injuries after a bamboo splinter pierced his ankle while he was playing today.

Soon, the family members rushed him to the Basudevpur Community Health Centre for treatment, where the medical staff dressed the wound and administered him an injection. However, shortly after being administered the injection, the minor boy breathed his last.

Rocky’s sudden death triggered anger among the family members and local residents. Alleging that the boy died due to medical negligence and wrong injection, they created uproar on the premises of the hospital and vandalised the property of the CHC.

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This apart, they also blocked the Basudevpur–Jamujhadi road near the hospital by placing Rocky’s body on the road and demanded action against the medical staff. They also sought adequate compensation for the bereaved family. As tension prevailed, a huge number of people rushed to the spot and extended their supports.

Vehicular movement on the route was heavily disrupted due to the road blockade and several vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the road.

Immediately, a team of cops from the Basudevpur police station rushed to the spot and held discussion with the angry protesters appealing them to lift the road blockade. Cops also assured to conduct an investigation into the matter.