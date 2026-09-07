Minister Suresh Pujari holds marathon review of various major schemes of Revenue Department

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Bhubaneswar: A high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari to review the implementation of various major schemes and citizen-centric services of the department. The meeting reviewed the progress of various important land-related reforms and measures to provide clean, fast and easy revenue services to the people of the state.

According to the discussion of the meeting, arrangements will be made for scanning, digitalization of old records of almost all the land titles in the state and linking them with the Bhulekh through ‘Bhoodan-LRMS Portal’.

Until the digital record is complete, restrictions will be imposed on illegal transfer and mutation of land titles. There will be a strong investigation into fraud related to land titles and illegal encroachers will be eradicated. Keeping in mind the great objective of Acharya Vinoba Bhave, land titles will be allotted only in favor of the truly homeless.

According to the information provided in the meeting, a total of 31,906.52 acres of land (20,507.36 acres in Khordha district) has been registered in the name of Lord Jagannath in 17 districts of the state in the initial phase. Strict steps are being taken to eradicate illegal encroachments on SJTA land (especially along National/State Highways) and speedy resolution of revenue cases as per the directions of the High Court.

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In this context, the meeting discussed the priority of protecting and restoring the land properties of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu in various districts and other states. It was decided to write letters to other states periodically and collect all the information related to the land properties of the Mahaprabhu in those states, restore them and take steps for complete registration in favor of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu, through the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration.

Along with this, 34,251 eligible landless families were allotted houses under the Vasundhara Yojana in the last two years, while for the successful implementation of the scheme, the Revenue Minister emphasized on the need to give priority to the eligible beneficiaries and solve various problems in a systematic manner.

Similarly, out of the total 52,056 educational institutions (degree colleges, high schools and primary schools) in the state, the land title (RoR) has been revised in favor of 27,556 institutions. All educational institutions on leaseable land have been directed to provide complete RoR by 31 December 2026.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, along with the Secretary, Board of Revenue, and senior officers of the Department attended the meeting.