Minister Prithviraj Harichandan reviews projects worth over Rs 50 crore, emphasis on quality and completion of work within time

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Bhubaneswar: The state government has always emphasized on accelerating the development of the state by constructing roads, bridges and bridges. In the construction sector, emphasis is placed on the quality of work and completion of work within time indicates the success of the work. Therefore, the engineers should work in a way that demonstrates the uniqueness of Odisha in every construction sector, said the Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

Today, chairing a review meeting of construction projects worth more than Rs 50 crore of the Construction Department at the Convention Hall premises in Lok Seva Bhavan, the Minister said that from the Puri Heritage Project, SCB Medical College’s Clinical and Residential Complex, Mahami Gadi Temple Project, to high-level bridges over the Brahmani, Baitarani, and Mahanadi rivers — these flagship initiatives are crucial for the state’s development.

The successful completion of these projects will be great achievement not only for the government but also for the people of the state. Therefore, any negligence in these works will never be tolerated, he warned.

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Harichandan said that concrete action will be taken against all complaints, whether due to irresponsibility of government officials or undue delay by the contracting agency. In this order, the contractor responsible for the construction of SCB’s clinical and residential complex has been warned for delay in the work and strict action has been taken if the construction work is not completed within the stipulated time.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the progress of several important projects including Puri Baseli Sahi Dharmashala, Digabareni and Samanga parking complexes, Ravenshaw Girls’ Hostel, MLA building in Bhubaneswar, Type-IV and Type-II residential complexes, the second bridge over the Brahmani River, Sarala Temple Development Project, Mahima Temple Development Project, Jajpur Sports Complex, and 20 projects under the Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) comprising roads, bridges, and buildings.

In this meeting, Principal Secretary, Works Department, Sanjay Kumar Singh advised the departmental officers and engineers to take forward the project work by maintaining necessary coordination with various departments and making proper use of important online applications like WAMIS.