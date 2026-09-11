Minister Prithviraj Harichandan orders probe into financial irregularities in R&B Division-1

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law, Works, and Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today directed the Works Department to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations regarding financial irregularities and misappropriation of government funds in the Bhubaneswar Roads and Buildings (R&B) Division-1 and submit a report.

Considering the gravity and sensitivity of the allegations, the Minister ordered a comprehensive probe covering all aspects, to be conducted under the supervision of a senior official of the Works Department. The investigation report is required to include detailed information regarding the allegations, fix responsibility on the erring employees and officials, and offer recommendations to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

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Additionally, Superintending Engineers of all divisions within the Works Department have been directed to examine unaudited accounts and submit a report countersigned by the concerned Chief Construction Engineer (CCE). Instructions have been issued to treat this matter with the utmost urgency and to submit the investigation report promptly.

Meanwhile, the Works Department issued an order this afternoon and transferred the Superintending Engineer posted at the Bhubaneswar R&B Division-1 and appointed another Superintending Engineer in his place.