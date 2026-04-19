Mining officials launch major crackdown against illegal sand mining, seized 13 tractors

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Berhampur: Mining officials seized a total of 13 tractors after conducting a major crackdown against illegal sand mining near Mahachhai village under Kabisuryanagar police station limits of Ganjam district.

Acting on a tip-off of illegal sand extraction from the Rushikulya River, a team of officials of Mining Department at Purusottampur conducted a raid near the riverbank at Mahachhai village today.

During the raid, the officials though could seize a total of 13 sand-laden tractors, they failed to make any arrest as the sand mafias managed to flee from the scene leaving behind the tractors after noticing the enforcement team.

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Mining officials of Kabisuryanagar and Purusottampur, Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Kabisuryanagar police station and Tahasildar of Purusottampur were part of the crackdown against illegal sand mining.

The officials informed that efforts are underway to identify the owners of the tractors and the people involved in such illegal sand mining and necessary actions as per the law will be taken against them. Police also registered a case in this regard.

This apart, the officials while announcing to conduct such surprise raids in coming days, also imposed Section 163 of BNS and planted several red flags banning such illegal sand mining in the riverbank.