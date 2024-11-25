Mini-truck overturns in Balangir district, 20 Melody artists narrowly escape

Patnagarh: At least 20 melody artists narrowly escaped on Monday morning as the mini-truck in which they were travelling overturned in Balangir district of Odisha. The accident took place on the Patnagarh-Kantabanji road at about 3 am at the wee hours of Monday. The accident took place near Podchhapar village on the Patnagarh-Belpada road. The vehicle is still hanging from a bridge.

As per reports, the melody artists performed in a Melody Musical programme yesterday night in Padampur of Bargarh district. Later they were returning to Utkela of Kalahandi district in a Mini truck.

When they were crossing a bridge near Podachhapar village, the driver reportedly lost control over the steering and the vehicle remained hanging from the bridge.

The 20 artists who were in the vehicle were narrowly escaped. Nobody is killed or injured in the accident.

It has been suspected that the accident took place due to fog.