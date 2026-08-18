Mild earthquake tremors felt in Koraput

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Koraput: A mild earthquake tremor was reportedly felt in three blocks namely Laxmipur, Narayanpatna and Bandhugaon of Koraput district in Odisha this evening.

According to reports, the mild earthquake tremors was felt twice at around 8.30 PM that created a terror among the local residents.

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After the tremors were felt, many people fled their homes as an atmosphere of fear was created among them in the area. However, there are no reports of any major damage due to the earthquake so far.

The entire picture of any damage will become clearer after more detailed information about the incident and the intensity of the earthquake is known.

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