Mild earthquake strikes Odisha’s Bolangir

Advertisement

Bolangir: A mild earthquake struck the district of Bolangir, Odisha, early Saturday morning. The tremors are felt across the region at around 4:40 AM, triggering panic among the people.

Though the earthquake lasted only for a few seconds, it caused the ground to shake. Felling the tremors, many people rushed out of their homes in fear.

Advertisement

This seismic activity follows similar occurrences in the neighboring districts of Nabarangpur and Kalahandi, where mild earthquakes had struck in the last two days. In a similar incident, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude struck in Jeypore, Lamataput, and Nandapur area of Koraput district a few days ago. The earthquake had lasted for 12 seconds, creating panic among the locals.

Despite the brief nature of the quake, no significant damage or injuries have been reported so far.

Also Read: Mild earthquake felt in Odisha