Mild earthquake felt in Odisha

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Kalahandi: A mild earthquake was reportedly felt in various parts of Kalahandi district of Odisha this evening. The tremor was felt for about 4 seconds at 7.41 PM today, informed sources.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the mild earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter was felt in various parts of the district including Dharmagarh, Junagarh, Koksara, Golamunda and Jaipatna.

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The epicentre of the mild earthquake was located at latitude 19.729°N and longitude 82.599°E, at a depth of 24 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface, informed NCS.

After the tremor was felt, people out of fear run out of their houses and other establishments screaming and shouting. However, till filing of this news there was no report of any casualties or damage to property.