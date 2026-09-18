Midnight Meet With Woman Lands Transport Dept Additional Secretary in Trouble; Detained at Police Station

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Bhubaneswar: A midnight meeting with a woman proved costly for an Additional Secretary of the Transport Department.

The officer, identified as Arun Biswal, was detained at the Kharavel Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar. He was picked up by police late at night for allegedly creating a ruckus.

According to sources, police received information that Biswal had entered a woman’s house and was creating a disturbance at midnight. Acting on the tip-off, a PCR team reached the spot and brought him to the police station for detention.

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Kharavel Nagar police are investigating the matter. A special team is questioning the woman, while another team is interrogating the officer as to why he had gone to her house so late at night.

A written complaint has been lodged at Kharavel Nagar Police Station alleging trespass into the woman’s house, creating a ruckus at midnight, and misbehaving with her.