Midday meal price hiked in Odisha, to be applicable from December 1

Bhubaneswar: In a welcoming news for government-run school students, the midday meal price were hiked for primary schools and high schools in Odisha. The Odisha School and Mass Education Minister informed on Saturday. This shall be applicable from December 1.

The recent step was taken keeping in view the increase in prices of essential commodities, clarified Minister of School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond.

According to the information, the government decided to hike the midday meal price for the primary schools to Rs 7.64 from the current rate of Rs 5.90. Similarly, the prices for high school students was increased to Rs 10.94 as against the current Rs 8.82.

The state government has increased support to provide midday meals to about 45 lakh school going children of the state. Minister Nityananda Gond said that the quality of food for children can be increased by this.

Earlier on August 21, 2024, government had hiked the prices.