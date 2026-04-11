Meteorologists predict normal or below-normal monsoon season in 2026 due to El Nino, know the impact here

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Bhubaneswar: Meteorologists predict normal or below-normal monsoon season in 2026 due to El Nino. The prediction about this Super El Nino event in 2026 is gaining traction, with potential implications for India’s monsoon season.

The surface temperature of the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to rise 2 degrees Celsius above normal, indicating a strong El Niño event, possibly a Super El Nino, in the second half of 2026.

Meteorologists predict a normal or below-normal monsoon season, with the El Nino effect likely to be more pronounced around August or September.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is expected to be positive, which might mitigate the El Nino impact, providing some reassurance.

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International forecasts, including those from NOAA and Skymet Weather, support the possibility of an El Nino event in 2026, with varying probabilities.

Coming to the present day weather scenario, heat wave is gaining momentum in the State day by day. The regional MeT centre has predicted a hot and humid day along the coast. The heat and humidity will continue from tomorrow likely till 14th April. The temperature may touch 40 degrees in Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

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