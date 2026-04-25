Mercury rises to 44.1°C in Jharsuguda as Odisha continues to reels under scorching heatwave conditions

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Bhubaneswar: Mercury rose to 44.1°C in Jharsuguda as Odisha continues to reel under scorching heatwave conditions, revealed the evening bulletin of the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While today’s highest temperature of 44.1°C was recorded in Jharsuguda, Titilagarh witnessed the second highest temperature of 44.0°C.

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Surprisingly, Bhubaneswar, the State Capital City of Odisha, sizzled at 43.5 degrees while Nuapada registered 43.0°C and temperature of 42.8°C was recorded in Sundargarh.

The other places where the mercury crossed 40 °C today are Hirakud (42.6°C), Rourkela (42.6°C), Sonepur (42.3°C), Bhawanipatna (42.0°C), Boudh (42.0°C), Anugul (41.7°C), Bargarh (41.2°C), Malkangiri (41.0°C), Phulbani (40.6°C), and Paralakhemundi (40.1°C).