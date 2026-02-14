Mentally challenged girl gang-raped, left pregnant in Odisha’s Bargarh, 3 arrested

Advertisement

Bargarh: In a shameful incident, a mentally challenged girl was gang-raped by her relatives for years and was left pregnant in Remanda Panchayat under Bheden police limits in Bargarh district of Odisha. The police has arrested three people in connection with this case and has forwarded them to court.

According to sources, the mentally ill girl was gang-raped by her uncle, his son and son-in-law while living she was living in their house. The girl had been living in her uncle’s house for the past 12 years. On December 10, the girl’s uncle asked her parents to take her to their home. So, her took her home, but, were left surprised when they found out that she is pregnant.

Upon inquiry, the girl told everything about the ordeal she has been through in front of the family. She accused her uncle and brothers of raping her and mentally torturing her.

After the complaint was filed, the police arrested three people after investigating. The three accused are Vikram Saraf, Parupun and Pratap Saraf.