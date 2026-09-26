Meghambari temple premises submerged in water in Khordha

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Balugaon: The Meghambari temple premises, situated along the Balugaon-Banpur road in Khordha district, got submerged in water as incessant rainfall battered the area for the past few days. The 1.5 kilometer stretch of road between Nandapur Chhak and Parinuagaon Chhak have been submerged under two-feet of water.

The Balugaon-Banpur main road have become inundated under water due to heavy rain in the area for the past few days.

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Meanwhile, the flow of water over the road has disrupted traffic movement in the area. The residents of Nandapur, Mangarajpur, Naharadiha, Parinuagaon, and Meghambari Patna are facing difficulties in communicating along the road.

Also Read: 1.5 Kilometer stretch of Sharishua ghat road gets washed away due to heavy rain in Balasore