Mega Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship to be held in Bhubaneswar with over more than Rs 1.5 crores prize money

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Bhubaneswar: A Mega Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship will be held in Bhubaneswar with over more than Rs 1.5 crores prize money. Decision to this effect was taken today during an important executive meeting of the All Odisha Gym Association (AOGA).

The meeting attended by the core committee of AOGA discussed in detail about the upcoming mega event ‘ANIL GOCHIKAR CLASSIC 2026,’ which will be held in Bhubaneswar for three days i,e from December 4 to 6.

The organizers have expressed hope that this will create a historical chapter in the field of Indian fitness and bodybuilding. There will be a total prize money of more than Rs 1.5 crores for the winners of various categories.

The AOGA said that this championship will create a new record in the history of Indian sports with such a huge prize money. The meeting was attended by AOGA President Santosh Mohanty, General Secretary Dwiti Krishna Behera, Treasurer Bhabani Sankar Sahu, Senior Vice President Anil Gochikar, Senior National Judge Sanjay Kumar Sahu and Chief Organizer Bhagirathi Barik along with members of the core committee.

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On this occasion, the contribution of Senior National Judge Sanjay Kumar Sahu and Chief Organizer Bhagirathi Barik was also specially appreciated by the Association. It was said that their encouragement and cooperation played a significant role in making the meeting a success.

The organizers said that through this mega event, they aim to give Odisha a stronger place in the national fitness and bodybuilding map and provide a bigger platform to young talent.