Mega Blood Donation Camp Held at KIIT; Record 4000 Units of Blood Collected in a Single Day

Bhubaneswar, Jan 31: KIIT on Saturday organised a mega blood donation camp as part of the Art of Giving initiative. Since early morning, thousands of students and staff members from KIIT, KISS and KIMS made a beeline to the collection centre to voluntarily donate blood.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta, who extended his warm wishes and gratitude to all the volunteers for their noble contribution.

Blood was collected with the participation of medical professionals and staff from the blood banks of KIMS, SCB Medical College Hospital, Capital Hospital Blood Bank, BMC Hospital Bhubaneswar, the Central Red Cross Blood Bank in Cuttack, the Indian Red Cross Society Odisha State Branch in Bhubaneswar, as well as blood banks from the district headquarters hospitals of Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Puri, Angul, Kendujhar and Khordha. The camp continued until 5 p.m., during which a total of 4000 units of blood were collected.

KIIT University Vice Chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh, Pro VC Prof Dr. C B K Mohanty and Prof K. D. Raju, KIMS Principal Prof Dr R. C. Das, KIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Manas Behera, KIIT Registrar Prof J R Mohanty, KIMS Group Director Dr. Dillip Panda, along with several other senior officials from KIIT and KIMS.

Elaborate arrangements were made by KIMS to ensure that voluntary blood donors could donate blood in an orderly and smooth manner.

