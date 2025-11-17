Mega audition for Kansa Maharaj role for Bargarh Dhanu Jatra to be held today

Bargarh: The audition for the selection of the candidate for the Iconic Kansa role for the world famous Dhanu Yatra Festival 2025 – 26 will be held today that is November 17, 2025. A total of 44 artists will participate in the audition. The audition will be held at Biju Patnaik Town Hall in Bargarh city.

The Dhanu Yatra will be held for 11 days. The famous Bargarh Dhanu Jatra will begin from December 24 to January 3.

Previous year, Bhubaneswar Pradhan of Sarala village has been selected yet again to play the role of King ‘Kansa’ during the upcoming world famous Bargarh Dhanu Jatra.

