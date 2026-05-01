Medical negligence in Udala: Patient with ringworm infection gets ear drops, expired medicine

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Udala: In a serious case of medical negligence, a patient was prescribed expired medication along with a wrong ear drop for treatment of ringworm infection in Udala Medical.

According to reports, Lawrence Khandei, a resident of Khaladi village under Udala police limits, visited Udala Medical for treatment after sustaining cuts on his body. After consultation, the doctor prescribed him medication and sent him home.

However, while preparing to use the medicine at night, Lawrence found that the medicine given to him has expired. Moreover, He also alleged that instead of the prescribed Clotrimazole lotion for his infection, he has been given an ear drops containing a similar composition.

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This incident has raised serious concerns about potential medical negligence and patient safety.

Hearing about these allegations, the Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) clarified that the expired medicine was not part of the official prescription and was not given by the Udala Medical. This explanation has led to questions over accountability and the need for stricter oversight.

The patient and his family have demanded a thorough investigation.

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